WATCH | Three storey building collapses in Bengaluru, no casualities reported

Fire Department had evacuated the building before it collapsed.

A seventy-year-old building that housed 40 workers of the Namma Metro collapsed in Lakkasandra, South Bengaluru on Monday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire department personnel rushed to the spot of the incident and carried out evacuation before the building came crashing down to the ground.

More details are awaited.

