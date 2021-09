Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana: Over 25 students injured as school's roof collapses in Sonipat

Haryana School roof collapses: At least 25 students were injured after roof of a school collapsed in Sonipat's Ganaur on Thursday.

According to reports, three workers were also injured in the incident which took place at Jivananand School.

The injured students have been rushed to Ganaur Community Hospital. Five of them were referred to Khanpur PGI after their condition deteriorated.

The Ganaur Police has reached the accident site and investigating the cause of the roof collapse.

Latest India News