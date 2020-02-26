'Unfortunate and Condemnable': BSP supremo Mayawati expresses concerns over Northeast Delhi violence

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has called the violence in Delhi that has claimed 20 lives thus far, unfortunate and condemnable. She has also urged the Central government to conduct a 'high-level inquiry' into the matter.

"People losing life and property being damaged in Delhi from the past few days due to violence is very unfortunate and condemnable. The Central and Delhi governments should take this incident very seriously and must conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter," Mayawati tweeted.

दिल्ली के कुछ क्षेत्र में पिछले कुछ दिनों की हिंसा, उपद्रव व आगजनी की घटनाओं में भारी जान-माल की क्षति अति-दुःखद व अति-निन्दनीय। केन्द्र व दिल्ली सरकार इसे पूरी गंभीरता से लेकर इसकी उच्च स्तरीय जाँच कराए व सभी लापरवाही व दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करे, यह बीएसपी की माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 26, 2020

The former UP Chief Minister further added, "Strict action should be taken against those who found to be irresponsible and guilty. This is the demand of the BSP."

Violence in Northeast Delhi that spiraled on Monday has since taken 20 lives and lead to several hundreds injured.