BSF guns down two Pakistani terrorists along International border in Punjab's Attari

BSF guns down two terrorists along India-Pak border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said. The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said.

Punjab: Two intruders at Attari border eliminated by Border Security Force, weapons recovered; Search operation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

More details will be known once the troops conduct a search operation, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.

