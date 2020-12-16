Image Source : PTI J&K DDC Polls: Over 57% voter turnout recorded in 7th phase

State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma on Wednesday informed that the seventh phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 per cent voter turnout. The SEC said that a large number of people participated enthusiastically to cast their votes in the sixth phase of DDC polls despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir division and some hilly areas of Jammu division.

Polling was largely peaceful in the 31 constituencies of DDC, including 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division, the SEC said.

He also said that polling was held on 1,852 polling stations, including 1,068 from Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division.

The SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 80.12 per cent, followed by Reasi district at 76.75 per cent and Udhampur at 75.63 per cent . The lowest turnout in Jammu division was seen in Doda district which recorded 58.82 per cent polling.

The Kashmir division recorded an average turnout of 39.52 per cent. Bandipora district recorded the highest polling at 70.47 per cent, followed by Baramulla at 59.53 per cent and Kupwara at 59.23 per cent.

Giving the district-wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11 per cent, followed by Ganderbal at 53.69 per cent, Anantnag at 22.46 per cent, Kulgam at 17.98 per cent, Pulwama at 11.06 per cent and Shopian at 6.55 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 74.38 per cent was recorded in Samba, followed by 73.10 per cent in Rajouri, 72.85 per cent in Kathua, 69.89 per cent in Kishtwar, 68.66 per cent in Jammu, and 67.75 per cent in Ramban.

Further, he said that counting of votes for sarpanch and panch constituencies, which went to the polls in the seventh phase, is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and the results shall be declared shortly.