BSF foils terror plot in Amritsar, grenades among arms cache recovered near Pak border Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakista, BSF troops recovered a cache of arms and ammunition as it busted a terror plot in Punjab's Amritsar.

Amritsar:

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled a terror plot in Punjab's Amritsar with the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The recovery was made near the International Border with Pakistan in Bharopal village of Amritsar district, officials said, adding it was a "major success" against cross-border syndicate.

Acting on credible information received from the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was launched yesterday evening near the village of Bharopal. The operation led to the recovery of two hand grenades, three pistols, along with six magazines, and fifty live rounds.

The recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Pahalgam attack

More than a week after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, for which The Resistance Front — a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba — claimed responsibility, the perpetrators remain at large.

A massive joint manhunt is underway, involving the military, local police, border forces, and intelligence agencies. Sketches of the suspected terrorists have been released to aid in their identification and capture.

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe to examine all aspects of the incident, including how the attack was carried out and whether any security lapses contributed to the breach.