Veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at 74; PM Modi pays tribute

BREAKING: Veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away

Veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has passed away. He breathed his last at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where Prasad was admitted for about a week after developing post-COVID complications. He had resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday and followed it up with an open letter, a day later, addressed to Prasads arch rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations about his future moves.

It was reported on Saturday that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had fallen critically ill and put on a ventilator. Singh's recent resignation from the RJD founded and headed by Lalu Prasad left political waters in Bihar astir.

"Dear, Raghuvansh babu...what did you do? It was only day before yesterday when I had said that you won't be going anywhere. But you've gone too far. I am speechless. I am sad. You will be missed," Lalu Yadav wrote on Twitter soon after Raghuvansh Prasad's death.

प्रिय रघुवंश बाबू! ये आपने क्या किया?



मैनें परसों ही आपसे कहा था आप कहीं नहीं जा रहे है। लेकिन आप इतनी दूर चले गए।



नि:शब्द हूँ। दुःखी हूँ। बहुत याद आएँगे। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 13, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Raghuvansh Prasad's death has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country. "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country," Modi said today.

Who was Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had been a staunch loyalist of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, things between Singh and his party turned awry when murmurs about mafia don turned politician Rama Singh, his rival in Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, led him to resign from the post of the national vice-president.

