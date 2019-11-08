Breaking: SPG security cover for PM only; Gandhis to get Z+ CRPF protection

Breaking: Only PM will get SPG security, Gandhis to get CRPF Z+ cover

Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get SPG security now on. Gandhis have been stripped off the Special Protection Group security. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will no more enjoy SPG protection. They will be now be guarded by CRPF Z+ security cover on an all-India basis. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Home Ministry today. According to a Home Ministry official, the SPG security of Gandhis will be withdrawn from their New Delhi residence after the CRPF takes over the responsibility. In August, the government had stripped of the SPG cover given to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He is now given Z-plus category security cover.

A force of about 3,000 active personnel, the SPG was formed in 1985 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her own bodyguards in 1984. The SPG is responsible for zero-error security of the PM. It carried out anti-sabotage checks to sanitise venues where PM is to be present. SPG personnel are recruited from various armed units including the Indian Police Service, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal. The Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel undergo rigorous armed and unarmed combat training.

Z+ category has a security cover of 55 personnel [Including 10+ NSG Commando] + [Police Personnel]

