Indian Air Force plans to buy 24 special utility helicopters for VVIP transport roles at Rs 10,000 crore

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to procure 24 Special Utility Helicopters at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore to ensure the safe transportation of VVIPs, including the President, Vice President and Prime Minister, across the country.

New helicopters ​replace Mi-17 V5 helicopters

The proposal was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at its meeting on Monday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. "The procurement of special utility helicopters will help the Indian Air Force meet the important air transport requirements," the ministry said.

According to officials, the main contenders for the programme are Airbus's H-725 and a helicopter offering from US defence major Lockheed Martin.

The proposed procurement is aimed at replacing the Mi-17 V5 helicopters currently used for VVIP transportation. These helicopters were modified for the role after the earlier VVIP helicopter procurement programme was scrapped following a controversy.

DAC clears capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore

DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to various capital acquisition proposals of the Defence Forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 2,12,000 crore.

For the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System, Gun Shot Response System (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Platform Based Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), Unmanned Aerial System Brick Long Range, Surveillance UAV, Integrated Surveillance and Strike System and Long Range Kamikaze Drone System.

For the Indian Navy, approval was given for the procurement of Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) and other major Naval platforms. The AODS will enhance the credibility of anti-missile defence, especially against modern anti-ship missiles of adversaries. The indigenously designed and constructed major Naval platforms will possess modern-day warfare capabilities and enhance the combat capability of the Navy.

For the Indian Air Force, approval was accorded for the procurement of Helicopters, Air Defence Systems, Weapons and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System to enhance the air defence and war fighting capabilities. The procurement of Special Utility Helicopters will help the Indian Air Force to meet the important air transport requirements. The X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas.

(With ANI inputs)

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