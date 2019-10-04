Grey Line: Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to open today | Live Updates

Friday, October 04, 2019
     
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 04, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2019 8:27 IST
Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to open today | Live Updates

Live updates : Breaking News October 04-2019

  • Oct 04, 2019 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    India has opportunity to gain from US-China trade war: Wilbur Ross

    India has an opportunity to take advantage of the trade tension between the US and China, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Thursday at a World Economic Forum (WEF) event, even as the two sides are looking to sign a deal “quickly", reports Business Standard.

  • Oct 04, 2019 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Grey Line: Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to open today

    The over 4.2 km-long Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, which will connect urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network for the first time, will be opened for passengers from today evening. The corridor consists of three stations-- Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh.

  • Oct 04, 2019 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Iraq anti-govt protest

    Iraq anti-govt protest: Death toll rises to 34; over 1500 wounded

  • Oct 04, 2019 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Supporters of Shiv Sena MLA Ashok Patil protest outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai

    Supporters of Shiv Sena MLA Ashok Patil sat in protest outside Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai, last night. Say "We can't believe he's not being given a ticket. He has always been there for us. We want justice, & Uddhav ji&Aditya ji will do justice"

  • Oct 04, 2019 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Nandigram Express halts for over 4 hours after engine catches fire

     Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express halted for more than four hours at Deulgaon Avchar village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra after one of its engines caught fire.

  • Oct 04, 2019 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mahatma Gandhi's portrait defaced in MP's Rewa

     A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced at Bapu Bhawan in Laxmanbagh Sansthan here on Gandhi Jayanti by unidentified persons who wrote "deshdrohi" (traitor) over it and also stole an urn which was used for immersing his ashes.

  • Oct 04, 2019 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Marathi actress Deepali Sayyad joins Shiv Sena

    Marathi film actress Deepali Sayyad on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections.

