US praises India's contributions to Afghan stability | Live Updates

Friday, November 22, 2019
     
  US praises India's contributions to Afghan stability
US praises India's contributions to Afghan stability

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 22, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2019 6:06 IST
  • Nov 22, 2019 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    2 doctors held for conducting illegal sex determination tests in Hyderabad

    Two women doctors were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting pre-natal sex determination tests at a private hospital. An auto-rickshaw driver, who used to bring the pregnant women to the centre, was also held by a police team following a complaint by a medical official.

  • Nov 22, 2019 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Man, his son charred to death in Himachal

    A man and his son were burnt alive on Thursday night after a major fire broke out at their house in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said. His wife escaped as she slipped on the ladder of the house in Banjar area, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

    The SP said the charred bodies have been recovered. The house was completely burnt, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. 

  • Nov 22, 2019 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bhayyu Maharaj case: Court asks police to produce case diary

    A local court on Thursday directed police to produce by November 25 the case diary related to the 2018 suicide of model-turned-spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj here in Madhya Pradesh.

    Additional sessions judge Anil Kumar Karoria adjourned the hearing for recording the statements of witnesses that started on Wednesday and accepted the prosecution's plea to give them time to produce the case diary. The next hearing in the case will take place on November 25.

  • Nov 22, 2019 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US praises India's contributions to Afghan stability

    Developing strategic partnership with India is a critical element of President Donald Trump's South Asia strategy, a senior administration official said Thursday noting that there were encouraging results of the move.

    "The United States welcomes India's substantial investment in and assistance to Afghanistan. And we will continue to support efforts to achieve an honourable and enduring outcome in Afghanistan that preserves our investment in Afghanistan's future," said

