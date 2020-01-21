'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India: Ram Vilas Paswan | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 20, 2020. Live Updates:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 20, 2020. Live Updates:
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court to continue today the hearing on application filed by Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, seeking modification in his bail conditions
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday announced that the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country.
"We will implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by June 1 in the whole country. Under this scheme a beneficiary will be able to avail benefits across the country using the same ration card," said Paswan
Two Bangladeshis were arrested from suburban Andheri on Monday for staying illegally in India, a senior police officer said. The duo, Akbar Usen Rehmatullah Hussain Sheikh (20) and Zohurul Islam Gulab Rehman Hussain (21), had been staying in Andheri (east) since the last two years after entering India illegally, said DCP, Zone 10, Ankit Goyal.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has assets worth Rs 1.48 crore, while his wife owns immovable assets worth Rs 5.35 crore, according to his election affidavit.
The BJP leader has declared an income of nearly Rs 10.66 lakh in the income tax returns filed for 2018-19, from Rs 6.28 lakh shown in returns filed for 2015-16.
His wife Shobha, declared an income of nearly Rs 13.47 lakh in the IT returns filed during the same period.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens Abroad Kalla Ankourao here on Monday in his first visit to the African nation.
"Visited the Indian Embassy and met team @IndiainNiger. Arrived in Niamey, #Niger for the first ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister. Thank you @kallaankourao for your warm welcome," Jaishankar tweeted.
Jaishankar will be visiting Niger and Tunisia from January 20 to 22 in his first outreach to the African continent after becoming foreign minister.
Top News
Latest News