Newborn girl stolen from West Bengal hospital | Live Updates

Monday, January 20, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2020 6:47 IST
  • Jan 20, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to interact with students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ at Talkatora Stadium

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, today. Around 2000 students from across the country will participate in the programme

  • Jan 20, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    2012 Delhi gang-rape case: SC to hear the SLP filed by one of the convicts Pawan Kumar Gupta

    Supreme Court to hear today the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Pawan has claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of crime, and the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact.

  • Jan 20, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Newborn girl stolen from West Bengal hospital

    A newborn girl was stolen from a government hospital in Purba Barddhaman district on Sunday by a woman who lured her parents with the promise of
    getting them money from a scheme, police said.

    The accused woman was identified through CCTV footage of the hospital and efforts are on to nab her and rescue the baby, police said.

