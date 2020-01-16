Trump trial to start 'in earnest' Tuesday, says Senate leader | Live

Thursday, January 16, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2020 7:03 IST
  • Jan 16, 2020 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    The outcome of consultation is on expected lines, says Sayed Akbaruddin on China's closed-door meeting on Kashmir

    Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to United Nations on China holding an informal closed-door consultation on Kashmir in UNSC said: "The outcome of consultation is on expected lines."

     

  • Jan 16, 2020 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US House delivers Trump impeachment articles to Senate

    US House delivers Trump impeachment articles to Senate.

  • Jan 16, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Trump trial to start "in earnest" Tuesday, Senate leader says

    Trump trial to start "in earnest" Tuesday, Senate leader says.

