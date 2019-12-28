Saturday, December 28, 2019
     
  4. Delhi records 2.4 degree Celcius temprature; IMD issues severe cold alert | Live Updates
Delhi records 2.4 degree Celcius temprature; IMD issues severe cold alert | Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2019 6:51 IST
  • Dec 28, 2019 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Pak Hindus hold peaceful rally in support of CAA in Delhi

    Members of the Hindu community from Pakistan, who fled religious persecution from the neighbouring country and came to India, held a peaceful march here on Friday in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

    The members urged the government to accord citizenship to the persecuted families and appealed to opposition parties to stop opposing the new law.

