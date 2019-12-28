Delhi records 2.4 degree Celcius temprature; IMD issues severe cold alert | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 28, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Members of the Hindu community from Pakistan, who fled religious persecution from the neighbouring country and came to India, held a peaceful march here on Friday in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The members urged the government to accord citizenship to the persecuted families and appealed to opposition parties to stop opposing the new law.
