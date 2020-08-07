Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, August 07, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2020 9:06 IST
Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 1.92 crore, including more than 7,17,368 fatalities. More than 1,23,50,302 patients are reported to have recovered.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

  • Aug 07, 2020 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Serum Institute inks deal with American vaccine maker Novavax, to have exclusive supply rights

    Serum Institute of India (SII), which has signed deal to manufacture Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, has now entered into an agreement with American vaccine developer Novavax Inc. American developer Novavax and Serum Institute entered inked agreement on July 30 for development, co-formulation, filling and finishing, registration and commercialisation of the Novavax vaccine -- NVX-CoV2373. READ MORE

  • Aug 07, 2020 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak commits suicide in Mumbai

    Bhojpuri film actress Anupama Pathak allegedly committed suicide in north Mumbai's Dahisar suburb, police said on Friday. Pathak, 40, was found hanging at her rented flat on Sunday, police said. Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

  • Aug 07, 2020 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Railways to end colonial-era khalasi system, no fresh appointments to be made

    The Railways is set to end a colonial-era practise of appointing khalasis or 'bungalow peons' who worked at the residences of senior officials, following an order from the Railway Board barring any new appointment to the post. In an order issued on August 6, the Railway Board has said the issue regarding telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasis (TADKs) is under review.

  • Aug 07, 2020 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Swami Ramdev tells Yoga asanas to take care of your kidney | LIVE

    Kidney is one of the most important organ of your body. It is important to maintain your vital parameters in blood and helps release excessive fluids and waste from your body. Kidney helps filter blood before sending it back to the heart. Yoga guru Swami Ramdev tells how these exercises and yoga asanas can help us keep our kidney healthy. A healthy kidney is vital for human survival. Several people who suffer from kidney diseases or renal failure today. In order to avoid renal failure or other diseases, it is important to take care of this vital body organ by simple exercises. In this video, Swami Ramdev shows how you can do yoga and exercises to keep your kidney healthy. 

  • Aug 07, 2020 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Trump signs executive order banning transactions with TikTok parent company ByteDance

    US President Donald Trump has signed executive order for banning transactions with TikTok parent company ByteDance after 45 days. READ MORE

  • Aug 07, 2020 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Gunman, who held captive people in France bank, surrenders

    A gunman, who took 6 people hostage in a bank in northern France on Thursday, have surrendered to police after a 6-hour operation to free his captives.

  • Aug 07, 2020 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Global coronavirus cases cross 1.92 crore

    Global coronavirus cases have crossed 1.92 crore with present tally at 19,244,698 including 7,17,368 deaths, 1,23,50,302 recovered and 61,77,028 active cases. Over 1,30,67,670 coronavirus cases have also been closed. Meanwhile, the race among who develops the first and most affected coronavirus vaccine is underway.

    Russia has already announced that it has developed the vaccine after it completed all the trial phases and was in the process of formal documentation before being officially announced to be available for public use. Next to Russia is Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and US's Moderna, as both of them are in the final stage trial, raising hope for the world to have the vaccine for the most infectious disease by year end.

     

     

