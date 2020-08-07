NEP approved after extensive discussions of 3-4 years: PM Modi | 7 Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy', spoke of the NEP and said that the policy was approved after extensive discussions that lasted 3-4 years. The PM said that the NEP is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the Policy.

Image Source : PTI NEP approved after extensive discussions of 3-4 years: PM Modi | 7 Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy', spoke of the NEP and said that the policy was approved after extensive discussions that lasted 3-4 years. The PM said that the NEP is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the Policy. 7 Highlights from PM Modi's address National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions: PM Narendra Modi at 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields & ideologies are giving their views & reviewing the Policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial to the education system of the country: PM After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness: PM Narendra Modi at 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' Every country goes ahead by connecting its education system to its national values & reforming it as per its national goals. It's aimed at keeping its present & future generations 'future-ready': PM Narendra Modi. There were no major changes in our education system in past few yrs. It caused our society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity & imagination. How can youth develop critical & innovative ability if there's no passion in our education, no purpose of education?: PM Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction: PM Our education system focussed on 'What to think' so far. New policy emphasizes on 'How to think'. There's no dearth of info & content in the time in which we're today. The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry-based, discovery-based & analysis based ways to help children learn: PM