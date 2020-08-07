Serum Institute inks deal with American vaccine maker Novavax after Oxford-AstraZeneca: What we know

Image Source : AP Serum Institute of India entres into agreement with American vaccine maker Novavax.

Serum Institute of India (SII), which has signed deal to manufacture Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, has now entered into an agreement with American vaccine developer Novavax Inc. American developer Novavax and Serum Institute entered inked agreement on July 30 for development, co-formulation, filling and finishing, registration and commercialisation of the Novavax vaccine -- NVX-CoV2373. Novavax, in the early stage human trials conducted on over 50 people showed "elicited robust antibody responses."

Serum Institute--Novavax vaccine agreement | What we know

According to agreement, SII will have exclusive right to supply vaccine in India.

It will also have non-exclusive rights during the pandemic period in all countries except those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.

SII can market the vaccine in low- or middle-income countries after the pandemic.

Both companies will equally distribute revenue from sale of the product in its licensed territory, according to net agreed costs.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage