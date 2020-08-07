Serum Institute inks deal with American vaccine maker Novavax after Oxford-AstraZeneca: What we know

Serum Institute of India (SII), which has signed deal to manufacture Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, has now entered into an agreement with American vaccine developer Novavax Inc. American developer Novavax and Serum Institute entered inked agreement on July 30 for development, co-formulation, filling and finishing, registration and commercialisation of the Novavax vaccine -- NVX-CoV2373. Novavax, in the early stage human trials conducted on over 50 people showed "elicited robust antibody responses."
Serum Institute--Novavax vaccine agreement | What we know
- According to agreement, SII will have exclusive right to supply vaccine in India.
- It will also have non-exclusive rights during the pandemic period in all countries except those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.
- SII can market the vaccine in low- or middle-income countries after the pandemic.
- Both companies will equally distribute revenue from sale of the product in its licensed territory, according to net agreed costs.