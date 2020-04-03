DBT, CSIR, DST, DAE labs can conduct covid19 testing: ICMR | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 3, 2020. HIGHLIGHTS:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a video message with the nation over coronavirus crisis in India.
The US government on Thursday said that the overturning of convictions for Daniel Pearl's murder is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere.
Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru yesterday arrested two accused over charges of illegal possession of liquor and seized liquor bottles worth Rs. 1.25 lakhs.
In a significant development related to the COVID19 diagnosis, now laboratories under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) can also conduct the testing to detect the virus, as approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday.
