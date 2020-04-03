Friday, April 03, 2020
     
DBT, CSIR, DST, DAE labs can conduct covid19 testing: ICMR | Live Updates

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2020 9:45 IST
  • Apr 03, 2020 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi shares a video message with nation over coronavirus crisis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a video message with the nation over coronavirus crisis in India.

  • Apr 03, 2020 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Overturning of convictions for Daniel Pearl's murder is affront to victims of terrorism everywhere: US

    The US government on Thursday said that the overturning of convictions for Daniel Pearl's murder is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere.

  • Apr 03, 2020 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    CCB Bengaluru seizes alcohol worth Rs 1.25 lakhs; arrests 2 over charges of illegal possession of liquor

    Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru yesterday arrested two accused over charges of illegal possession of liquor and seized liquor bottles worth Rs. 1.25 lakhs.

  • Apr 03, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    DBT, CSIR, DST, DAE labs can conduct covid19 testing: ICMR

    In a significant development related to the COVID19 diagnosis, now laboratories under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) can also conduct the testing to detect the virus, as approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday.

