Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus: Telangana reports new positive case of COVID-19, taking total to 14 in state

Another confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Telangana. A man, who has a recent travel history to Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 14.

(More to follow...)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Teaching and non-teaching staff in Haryana to work from home

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu reports third coronavirus confirmed case; 10 quarantined for contact with second patient