Coronavirus: Telangana reports new positive case of COVID-19, taking total to 14 in state

Another confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Telangana. A man, who has a recent travel history to Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2020 22:18 IST
Another confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Telangana. A man, who has a recent travel history to Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 14.

(More to follow...)

