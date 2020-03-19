Image Source : PTI BREAKING: Anti-CAA protester in Delhi's Jahangirpuri tests coronavirus positive

An organiser of an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Delhi's Jahangirpuri has tested positive for Covid-19. His sister, who returned from Saudi Arabia on March 11, had also tested positive for coronavirus. He met his sister on March 13 before she was tested positive and then went to the protest site.

The person at present is admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. His sister's undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, India Today reported.