Breaking: Ajay Chautala granted 14-day furlough

Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough for a period of 14 days.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @@abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2019 15:15 IST
Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough for a period of 14 days. 

According to DG Tihar, Ajay Chautala will leave Tihar later today or tomorrow early morning.

After being expelled from INLD in 2018, Dushyant Chautala along with his father Ajay Chautala founded JJP. 

On Friday, Dushyant Chautala's JJP sealed the deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Haryana. Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana tomorrow. According to the BJP-JJP post-poll pact, Deputy CM will be from Dushyant Chautala's party.

