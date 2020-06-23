Image Source : INDIA TV Suspended IAS officer BM Vijay Shankar, accused in IMA Ponzi scam, commits suicide in Bengaluru

Suspended IAS officer and deputy commissioner BM Vijay Shankar, who was arrested in a multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, has committed suicide. The officer ended his life at his residence in Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

Vijay Shankar was arrested by an SIT investigating the multi-crore ponzi scam last year on allegations of taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore from IMA. Later, the officer was released on bail. It was after his arrest that the government ordered his suspension.

#Bengaluru

Suspended IAS officer involved in #IMA ponji scam B M Vijay Shankar the then DC of Bengaluru has committed suicide at his residence in Jayanagar.

He was arrested by SIT last year for allegedly accepting 1.5 crore bribe to give clean chit to IMA company.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/HFNPFjLlLk — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) June 23, 2020

Last month, CBI had sought from Karnataka government a prosecution sanction against him. Vijay Shankar was the Deputy Commissioner for the Urban Bengaluru district when the scam emerged.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage