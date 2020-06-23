Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
  Suspended IAS officer BM Vijay Shankar, accused in IMA Ponzi scam, commits suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Updated on: June 23, 2020 22:11 IST
Suspended IAS officer and deputy commissioner BM Vijay Shankar, who was arrested in a multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, has committed suicide. The officer ended his life at his residence in Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

Vijay Shankar was arrested by an SIT investigating the multi-crore ponzi scam last year on allegations of taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore from IMA. Later, the officer was released on bail. It was after his arrest that the government ordered his suspension.

Last month, CBI had sought from Karnataka government a prosecution sanction against him. Vijay Shankar was the Deputy Commissioner for the Urban Bengaluru district when the scam emerged. 

