'BJP is a family...': Two Akali Dal leaders join saffron party

Welcoming senior SAD leaders Gurmeet Singh and Manjit Singh along with their supporters, Gupta said the BJP is a family that is expanding with people coming to its fold impressed by the welfare policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2021 21:23 IST
Two Shiromani Akali Dal leaders along with their supporters joined the BJP on Sunday, the party's Delhi media head Navin Kumar said.

The leaders joined in the presence of BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Gautam Gambhir, Kumar said.

Welcoming senior SAD leaders Gurmeet Singh and Manjit Singh along with their supporters, Gupta said the BJP is a family that is expanding with people coming to its fold impressed by the welfare policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

Gambhir said the youth should only be focusing on work and hoped that both the leaders who joined on Sunday, as well as others, will work for further development of the city.

