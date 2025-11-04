Bilaspur train accident: Six killed in two-train collision, Railways issue helpline numbers | Check list Teams from the Railways, the local administration, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site soon after the accident.

Bilaspur:

At least six people were killed after a Korba passenger train collided with a stationary goods train near the Jairamnagar station on the Bilaspur–Katni route in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The collision was so forceful that the front coaches of the passenger train were severely damaged. Visuals from the site show the engine and leading coaches crushed, while rescue personnel continue to search for passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Teams from the Railways, the local administration, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site soon after the accident. An infant was among those rescued. Medical teams and ambulances have been deployed, and doctors are providing treatment to the seriously injured inside the train itself due to difficulties in immediate evacuation caused by the damaged coaches.

Reacting to the accident, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao called the incident tragic and said that senior railway personnel and state government officials are on the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

The crash has caused major damage to the overhead electric lines and the signalling system, bringing rail traffic on the route to a standstill. Several express and passenger trains have been cancelled or diverted, and arrangements are being made to assist stranded passengers.

Bilaspur train accident: Railway issues helpline numbers

The Railways have issued the following helpline numbers for assistance for people after the accident:

Bilaspur: 7777857335, 7869953330

Champa Junction: 808595652

Raigarh: 975248560

Pendra Road: 8294730162

Korba: 7869953330

Uslapur: 7777857338

Helpline numbers at the accident site:

9752485499

8602007202

Ex gratia for deceased and injured

The Railways has announced that the families of those who died will receive ten lakh rupees each as compensation, while those who suffered serious injuries will receive five lakh rupees each. Passengers with minor injuries will be given one lakh rupees as ex gratia support.

