Two killed after passenger train collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Chhattisgarh train accident: Two dead after passenger train collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

New Delhi:

At least two people were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday after a passenger train rammed into a goods train near the Jairamnagar station. According to initial information, the collision took place between a local passenger train and a goods train.

There are reports of casualties in the incident. So far, two deaths have been reported. Rescue and relief teams have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to assist the injured and assess the damage.

More details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation and verification at the site.

With inputs from Sikandar Khan