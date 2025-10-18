Maharashtra: Fatal road accident at Chandasaili Ghat claims eight lives, many injured A tragic road accident occurred at Chandasaili Ghat in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district when a pickup carrying pilgrims overturned, killing eight people and injuring many others.

A devastating road accident occurred on Saturday at Chandasaili Ghat in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, turning a religious pilgrimage into a scene of mourning. The tragic incident has claimed the lives of six people so far, with many others injured. Several of the injured are in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.

According to initial reports, the accident happened when a pickup truck carrying pilgrims lost control and overturned at the ghat. The passengers were returning home after participating in the holy Astamba Yatra. Eyewitnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating the ghat road, leading to this horrific crash.

Death toll may rise

Eight people were confirmed dead at the scene, and numerous others sustained severe injuries. Among the injured, around 10 individuals are reported to be in critical condition, which could increase the number of fatalities. Upon receiving the information, police promptly reached the accident site and launched rescue operations. The injured were extricated from the overturned pickup and taken to the nearby Taloda Sub-District Hospital for medical treatment.

Eyewitness accounts describe a heart-wrenching scene as many of the passengers seated at the back of the vehicle were trapped underneath when it flipped. Several victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Police, assisted by residents, conducted swift rescue efforts amid the chaos. The incident has sent shockwaves through the entire region.

Severe crash on Samruddhi highway, Washim district

In a separate incident, a serious road accident occurred near Dvha, under Jaulka police station on the Samruddhi Highway in Washim district, around 2 AM on Saturday. A car lost control abruptly and collided head-on with the highway divider. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was completely smashed.

The accident resulted in the immediate deaths of three Myanmar nationals, with three others sustaining critical injuries. The car was reportedly travelling from Mumbai to Jagannath Puri at the time of the crash.

These tragic incidents highlight the urgent need for improved road safety measures on Maharashtra’s challenging routes, especially during pilgrimage seasons when traffic volumes surge. Authorities have vowed to investigate the causes thoroughly and implement stricter controls to prevent such calamities in the future.

(Inputs from Ubaid Kadri)