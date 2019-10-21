Bihar on alert after terror threat in festive season

Following an input by the Intelligence Bureau about a possible terror attack in Bihar, security was tightened on Monday and security agencies were put on alert.

According to sources, the IB suspected that terrorist outfits and organisations affiliated to them may stage an attack on institutions and offices connected to the security agencies along with public places.

Police and security forces in at least 15 districts have been put on alert following the input and camps and offices of the security forces are under close vigil. Frisking was enhanced at big railway stations and crowded areas.

Patna (Railways) Police Officer Sujeet Kumar told IANS: "The number of travellers increases at railway stations during the festive season. Hence, security directives have been issued to the police and security officials. An alert regarding Naxal activities was also issued".

He, however, dismissed reports about terror attacks saying there is no such information but they are keeping a close watch on commuters.

Patna, Nalanda, Jahanabad, Gaya, Rohtas, Kaimur, Buxar, Aara, Aurangabad, Nawada and Muzaffarpur districts of the state are under special vigilance. The police also ran a vehicle checking drive at many places on Monday.

