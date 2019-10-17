Debilitated drone found on street in Indore, police on alert

A drone was found on the streets in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The drone was spotted by the locals in the area and was found in a damaged condition. Several strips of adhesive tape were found on the surface of the drone. The originality of the drone, however, could yet not be ascertained.

Nearly four drones were spotted over a Punjab village since the past few days. The drones that were earlier spotted had entered the Indian border from Pakistan after which the Border Security Force sounded an alert in the region.

With the growing incidents of drone spotting inside Indian borders, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given green signal to the Border Security Force (BSF) to use anti-drone technology.

This comes as a big nod by the government in wake of recent spurt of UAVs being spotted across the India-Pakistan international border. The BSF can now procure the anti-drone technology to detect and effectively engage rogue drones.

After sighting drones in the area, elaborate investigations were launched by the Punjab Police to account for the weapons consignments apparently smuggled into India from across the border.

Police teams were also on the job to ascertain the links of the terror groups involved in sending these drones from Pakistan, said a police spokesperson on September 27, clarifying that so far only two such drones had been recovered -- one last month and the second in a burnt condition three days ago in Jhabal town in Tarn Taran district.

