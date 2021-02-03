Bihar: Nitish govt's latest decision - 'no govt job for anyone indulging in violent protests'

Image Source : PTI (FILE) No govt job for those indulging in violent protests in Bihar. (File pic of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar)

The Nitish Kumar government has issued a directive that says if anyone takes part in a violent protest, he/she will not be eligible for a government job and contracts. The order said that police can list the same in an individual's certificate of conduct.

"If a person is involved in any criminal act by engaging in ant law and order situation, protests, road jams and is charged by the police for thus, then specific mention of this will be made in the character verification report by the police," DGP SK Singhal said in the directive.

"Such people have to be prepared for serious consequences because they will not be able to get a government job or apply for government tenders," the official letter added.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA government. He asked why the "poor chief minister with 40 seats so scared?"

"Nitish Kumar, who is challenging Mussolini and Hitler, says that if someone used his democratic right to protest against the power system, then you will not get a job. Means they will not even give jobs and will not let someone protest," Tejashwi tweeted.

READ MORE: Nitish Kumar can't sleep without counting 100-150 corpses: Tejashwi Yadav

Latest India News