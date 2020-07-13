Monday, July 13, 2020
     
  4. 'Situation is alarming': People use boat as floodwater enters in some areas in Bihar

Heavy downpour, as well as catchment areas of Nepal for the last three days, has resulted in flood-like situation in several areas in Bihar. Several rivers especially in North Bihar are flowing above the danger marking since Sunday. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2020 10:51 IST
Image Source : ANI

Heavy downpour, as well as catchment areas of Nepal for the last three days, has resulted in flood-like situation in several areas in Bihar. Several rivers especially in North Bihar are flowing above the danger marking since Sunday. People use boats as floodwater enters in some areas of Darbhanga district, following heavy rainfall.

Ghanshyampur Circle Officer says, "We are keeping an eye on the water levels of the rivers in the area and have alerted people living nearby. The situation is alarming."

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over east Bihar and its neighbourhood. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with the thunderstorm at most places. The places include: 

  1. Siwan
  2. West Champaran
  3. East Champaran
  4. Gopalganj
  5. Sitamarhi
  6. Madhubani
  7. Darbhanga
  8. Sheohar
  9. Saran
  10. Samastipur
  11. Supaul
  12. Araria
  13. Kishanganj
  14. Madhepura
  15. Katihar
  16. Khagaria
  17. Saharsa
  18. Purnia

On Sunday, Patna Meteorological Department bulletin issued orange alert for Monday with forecast of moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rain at few places. It has also issued yellow alert for Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Gaya, Nawada, Vaishali, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, East Champaran and Gopalganj for Monday. 

