Image Source : ANI 'Situation is alarming': People use boat as floodwater enters in some areas in Bihar

Heavy downpour, as well as catchment areas of Nepal for the last three days, has resulted in flood-like situation in several areas in Bihar. Several rivers especially in North Bihar are flowing above the danger marking since Sunday. People use boats as floodwater enters in some areas of Darbhanga district, following heavy rainfall.

Ghanshyampur Circle Officer says, "We are keeping an eye on the water levels of the rivers in the area and have alerted people living nearby. The situation is alarming."

Bihar: People use boats as floodwater enters in some areas of Darbhanga district, following heavy rainfall. Ghanshyampur Circle Officer says, "We are keeping an eye on the water levels of the rivers in the area and have alerted people living nearby. The situation is alarming." pic.twitter.com/deaJz3IJ4i — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over east Bihar and its neighbourhood. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with the thunderstorm at most places. The places include:

Siwan West Champaran East Champaran Gopalganj Sitamarhi Madhubani Darbhanga Sheohar Saran Samastipur Supaul Araria Kishanganj Madhepura Katihar Khagaria Saharsa Purnia

On Sunday, Patna Meteorological Department bulletin issued orange alert for Monday with forecast of moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rain at few places. It has also issued yellow alert for Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Gaya, Nawada, Vaishali, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, East Champaran and Gopalganj for Monday.

