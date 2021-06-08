Bihar: Madarsa building damaged in blast in Banka, several injured

Image Source : ANI Bihar: Madrasa’s roof collapses in a mysterious blast in Banka, several injured

The roof of a madarsa in Bihar’s Banka district collapsed following a massive blast on Tuesday morning which also damaged nearby buildings. The madarsa is located under Nagar police station limits. Atleast two to three people are reported to be injured in the incident, although the police are yet to confirm it.

Banka Nagar police station in-charge Shambhu Kumar said that a bomb exploded in a Madrasa, located near a mosque, on Tuesday morning in Navtolia area. The Madrasa building has been completely damaged in this incident.

"Madarasa wasn't functional due to lockdown. We're waiting for FSL team & bomb squad to arrive at spot. There is no evidence of any injured person at moment. Cause of blast is yet to be ascertained," says Arvind Gupta, SP Banka

The station in-charge told IANS that prima facie it appears to be a case of bomb blast. He said that a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is being called to probe the incident. Whether it was a case of bomb blast or a cylinder explosion, will be known only after investigation, police said.

(With IANS Inputs)

