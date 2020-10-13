Bihar Assembly election 2020: Nitish Kumar's JDU expels 15 leaders including sitting MLA

Image Source : PTI JDU expels 15 leaders including sitting MLA ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Tuesday expelled 15 leaders from the party for indulging in anti-party activities ahead of the Assembly elections. The list of expelled leaders includes a sitting MLA, former MLAs, and former ministers. They are Dadan Singh Yadav (sitting MLA from Dumraon), former ministers Rameshwar Paswan and Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, former MLAs Ranvijay Singh and Sumit Kumar Singh, former state unit chief of party's women wing Kanchan Kumari Gupta, Pramod Singh Chandravanshi, Arun Kumar, Tajammul Khan, Amresh Chowdhary, Sivshankar Chowdhury, Sindhu Paswan, Kartar Singh Yadav, Rakesh Ranjan, and Mungeri Paswan.

Bihar: Janata Dal (United) expels 15 of its leaders including an MLA, former MLAs, and former ministers from the party for their involvement in anti-party activities. pic.twitter.com/eB01YnYKyA — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled the rebels who quit the party to join the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Senior party leader Sushil Modi had last week warned the rebels to 'come back to the fold or be prepared to face expulsion'. As many as nine BJP leaders have been expelled for indulging in anti-party activities. The expelled leaders include Indu Kashyap, Anil Kumar, Mrinal Shekhar, Ajay Pratap, Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi, Ravindra Yadav, and Shweta Singh. Three of them have joined the LJP -- Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chaurasia, and Usha Vidyarthi. The LJP has given them tickets to contest the elections.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly comprises 243 seats. The term of the session will expire on November 29. The state will go to polls in three-phase on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.

