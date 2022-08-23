Bhubaneswar: Goods train on way to Vizianagaram derails; rail movement affected

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Goods train derails near Bhubaneswar railway station

Bhubaneswar train derailment: Rail movement was affected after five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday. According to the details, the incident was reported at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division.

Sources said the movement of some trains was affected due to the derailment incident at Bhubaneswar station yard.

Here is the status of some trains that were affected due to the incident -

Hirakhand Express stranded at Home Signal

Rajdhani Express was detained at Mancheswar

Jan Shatabdi was stranded before Bhubaneswar

Junagarh Road Express is yet to place at station

Puri-Durg, Tapaswini, Puri-Gandhidham, and Puri-Howrah were detained en route towards Bhubaneswar station

"Around 8:30 pm, 5 wagons of a goods train en route to Bhubaneswar were derailed. One wagon will be rerailed now & traffic will become normal by 8 am," DRM Khurda Rd Rinkesh Roy said.

"Traffic is affected on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata route. Howrah-Chennai route is fine," he added.

Commenting further on the incident, he said, "some trains will be cancelled and morning by 8 am, all trains will run normally. But some local passenger trains will be cancelled. Many trains between Kolkata and Chennai have been affected due to this accident. Passengers are sleeping at the station as they are unable to return to their homes or hotels."

(With inputs from ANI)

