Portion of footover bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station; 2 reported dead

Image Source : PTI Portion of footover bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station

At least two people were feared dead after a portion of a footover bridge collapsed at Bhopal railway station on Thursday. The incident was reported at nearly 9 am after which several injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the accident occurred at platform number 2 at the Bhopal railway station.

Madhya Pradesh: At least 6 people injured after portion of a footover bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed this morning. The injured have been sent to a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bcmkegZq2S — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

Commenting on the incident, Railway PRO IA Siddiqui said there have been no grievous injuries in the incident.

"A small portion of the slab of the footover bridge collapsed. 7-8 people injured. There have been no grievous injuries, there is no casualty either. We will investigate the matter and action will be taken against the people responsible for it," he said.

More details are awaited.

