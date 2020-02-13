Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
  Portion of footover bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station; 2 reported dead

Portion of footover bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station; 2 reported dead

Stairs of an overbridge collapsed at Bhopal railway station today. The incident was reported at 9 am after which 6 people were reported injured and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2020 10:48 IST
At least two people were feared dead after a portion of a footover bridge collapsed at Bhopal railway station on Thursday. The incident was reported at nearly 9 am after which several injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

According to reports, the accident occurred at platform number 2 at the Bhopal railway station. 

Commenting on the incident, Railway PRO IA Siddiqui said there have been no grievous injuries in the incident. 

"A small portion of the slab of the footover bridge collapsed. 7-8 people injured. There have been no grievous injuries, there is no casualty either. We will investigate the matter and action will be taken against the people responsible for it," he said.

More details are awaited.

