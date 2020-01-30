Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai: Under-construction foot overbridge collapses in Govandi area; 2 injured

Mumbai: Under-construction foot overbridge collapses in Govandi area; 2 injured

Two people got injured after an under-construction foot overbridge collapsed in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Wednesday night. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and the work to remove the damaged portion to clear the road is underway.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 8:10 IST
Mumbai: Under-construction foot overbridge collapses in

Mumbai: Under-construction foot overbridge collapses in Govandi area; 2 injured

At least two people got injured after an under-construction foot overbridge collapsed in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Wednesday night. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and the work to remove the damaged portion to clear the road is underway. 

The unfortunate incident happened at 2 in the morning. There was lesser traffic in the area when the part of the bridge collapsed. 

Pundalik Kaygude, Police Inspector Traffic, said that two cars were also damaged in the incident.

Also Read | Woman's body found beneath bridge in Pune

Also Read | Maharashtra: 7 killed, 24 injured after pickup van falls off bridge in Dhule

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News