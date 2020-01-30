Mumbai: Under-construction foot overbridge collapses in Govandi area; 2 injured

At least two people got injured after an under-construction foot overbridge collapsed in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Wednesday night. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and the work to remove the damaged portion to clear the road is underway.

The unfortunate incident happened at 2 in the morning. There was lesser traffic in the area when the part of the bridge collapsed.

Pundalik Kaygude, Police Inspector Traffic, said that two cars were also damaged in the incident.

