Lockdown in Bhopal for 10 days

Bhopal will be under lockdown for 10 days, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra said today. The decision has been taken in view of coronavirus concerns in the region.

The lockdown will come into effect from 8 PM on Friday and go on till August 3.

Earlier on Wednesday, a lockdown was imposed in some areas of Bhopal. As of July 21, Bhopal has recorded 4,512 patients, including 142 who died. Since June 1, as many as 1,723 fresh cases have been added in Bhopal.

Medical services, government ration shops will remain open during the period. Movement outside the city will remain prohibited. E-passes will have to be procured for any movement.

