‘Bharat Bachao’ rally: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, avoid these routes today

Ahead of Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan and protests expected at Jantar Mantar area, traffic snarl-ups are expected on Saturday in Central Delhi. In this regard, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. For the rally, movement of all types of vehicles will remain closed throughout the day on several routes in Delhi.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed in these routes:

Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate

Kamla Market towards Hamdard

DDU-Minto Light Point towards Kamla Market

Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk

Mirdard to Turkman Gate.

No traffic will be allowed on following roads:

Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk

Vivekanand Marg both sides

JLN Mark (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate

Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk

Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate

Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate.

Depending upon the number of people participating in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally, there can be diversions on bus routes too, the traffic advisory stated.

"Keeping in view the meeting traffic will be affected on the given routes. General public and motorists are advised to avoid the above routes on 14.12.2019 and follow the directions of the traffic policemen posted on roads," the traffic advisory said.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Ramlila Maidan for the 'Bharat Bachao' rally.

Party workers from across the country will be participating in this rally, which is being organised to highlight several issues including "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems."

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will address the rally, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday.

(With inputs from ANI)

