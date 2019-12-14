Congress all set for 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi

The Congress party on Saturday will organise the "Bharat Bachao Rally" at the Ramlila Maidan, which aims to hit out at the BJP-led Modi government over several issues of 'sluggish economy', rising unemployment, farmers' problems, etc. The Congress party is sparing no efforts to make the "Bharat Bachao Rally" into a great success. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will address the rally. Meanwhile, party workers from across the country will also be participating in this rally.

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi will be the focus of the rally which is a planned move against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Apart from highlighting issues like economy, unemployment rate and farmer crisis, Congress is aiming to send a strong message against the Modi-led government at the center by mobilising a large number of people to join the rally.

Efforts are taken by Congress strategists that the workers who came to the rally should be seen in the colour of "economic recession". Also the entire focus of the rally will be on launching a scathing 'attack' on the Modi-led government. Leaders are likely to point out the economic policies of the current government.

According to the sources, a large number of workers will join the rally and raise slogans of 'Modi Hai Toh Mandi Hai'. The Congress party will be using this slogan to counter BJP's slogan--'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'. Interestingly, Congress will witness 'Bring Back Rahul Gandhi' campaign simultaneously.

At the same time, according to reliable sources, 'Team Rahul' in the party is also preparing to use the rally to build momentum to the "Bring Back Rahul Campaign". Gandhi had resigned as party president after his party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There is a possibility of raising a demand to make Rahul Gandhi the party president again.

A party source told ANI that as the entire party leadership will attend the rally therefore it will an appropriate time to reach out to them. Workers will be seen with posters, banners focusing on Rahul Gandhi.

A party leader said that he has ordered a large number of Rahul's face masks for people to don at the rally. Frontal organisations like Youth Congress and NSUI will show full support to Rahul during the rally through posters, banners, flags, and strength to create an atmosphere in the rally that the party needs the leadership of Rahul.

Although after he stepped down as party's president Rahul Gandhi has been maintaining a low profile in the party affairs and focusing on his constituency. However, recently many senior leaders of Congress have made statements in favor of bringing him back as president.

The rally holds significance for national and congress's internal politics since it will be the party's first grand rally against the government policies after Sonia Gandhi took over as interim President. Moreover, the rally will be a show of strength for team Rahul too within the Congress party.

The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)

