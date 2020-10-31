'Journey so smooth': Bengaluru-Mysuru train running in high speed passes 'full glass water test' | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER@PIYUSHGOYAL Bengaluru-Mysuru train running in high speed passes 'full glass water test'

A high speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out from a glass kept on a table in a coach, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The Minister, in a tweet on Friday night, shared a video showing a water-filled glass kept on a table in a compartment and not a single drop spilled out during the trip.

"The journey was so smooth that not even a single drop of water drop spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed. The results of intensive track Railway track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see," Goyal tweeted.

A Railway officer said the work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, the official added.

