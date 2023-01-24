Bengaluru: Man showers Rs 10 notes worth Rs 3,000 from flyover | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @NEWSRAGHAV, INDIA TV Man showers Rs 10 notes from a flyover in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a strange incident, a man was caught on camera throwing Rs 10 notes from the KR market flyover in Bengaluru.

The man disbursed a total of Rs 3,000 in the form of Rs 10 notes while people standing below the flyover rushed to grab them.

The walkers and vehicle riders were taken by total surprise and couldn't believe it when they saw currency notes of the denomination of Rs 10 started falling at their feet.

However, till the time the cops arrived, the man had escaped from the flyover.

Initial investigation reveals that the purpose behind this could be to shoot a viral video.

The development created a huge commotion in the usually crowded Kalasipalya locality. The notes currency notes were thrown from both the sides of the flyover.

The traffic policemen present at the spot were clueless.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi stated, "We don't know much about the incident and once the inputs are gathered we will share the information."

