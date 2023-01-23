Pakistani woman illegally staying in Bengaluru arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Based on the information, the city police gathered details about the couple and raided their house. They were later arrested.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old Pakistani woman for allegedly forging her identity and illegally staying in Bengaluru. According to the police, the woman identified as Iqra Jeevani entered India last year through the Nepal border. She is married to Mulayam Singh Yadav, a 25-year-old security guard from Uttar Pradesh, whom she met through a gaming app. Iqra and Yadav met on the app and fell in love. Later they decided to get married. Following this she came to Nepal. The couple then got married and crossed over to India through the India-Nepal border. Afterwards they reached Bihar.

Yadav also brought Iqra Jeevani to Bengaluru, where he worked as a security guard. The couple rented a house in Junnasandra. He even got an Aadhaar card done for Iqra Jeevani after changing her name to Rava Yadav, mentioning her as his wife, and later she even applied for an Indian passport. Her identity came to light when the Intelligence Bureau tracked Iqra Jeevani's trail, as she was trying to contact her family members back in Pakistan and alerted the state intelligence.

Based on the information, the city police gathered details about the couple and raided their house. They were later arrested. Iqra Jeevani was subsequently handed over to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) officials, who later remanded her to a state home for women and are further investigating the case, sources said, adding that Singh has also been arrested.

A FIR has been registered under the relevant Section of the Foreigners Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the case. Govinda Reddy, the owner of the property where the couple was staying, has been booked under relevant section of the Foreigners Act for failing to inform police about the foreigner staying illegally in his building, police said.

