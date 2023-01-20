Viral: Angry Bengaluru woman drags man on her car bonnet, netizens say 'year of road rage'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Viral: Bengaluru woman drags man on her car bonnet

Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed a number of road-rage incidents. Now, yet another incident has come to light. In a shocking incident, a minor altercation between two cars in Bangalore put a young man's life in danger. The incident began when a young man named Darshan got into an argument with a woman named Priyanka. Darshan attempted to stop her car, but Priyanka pressed the accelerator instead. The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

After Priyanka did not stop, Darshan hung, holding the bonnet of the car, for almost a kilometer. The driver of another vehicle chased Priyanka's car and somehow managed to stop it.

The viral video shows a car dragging a man on its bonnet, while the bypassers are seen chasing the car and trying to stop it.

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, it went viral. Several people reacted to it. One user wrote, "When we see incidents like this, feel our old traffic jammed roads are better!!! This has become fashion nowadays in our city unfortunately." Another user commented, "What's happening to Bangalore motorists? This is insane.. Why are these bikers without helmet?" A third user wrote, "Where are we going as a nation."

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the woman for putting Darshan's life in danger. At the same time, Darshan and his three friends have also been arrested for misbehaving with Priyanka. After investigating the case, the police registered a case against Priyanka under Section 307 of the IPC on Darshan's complaint and arrested her, while on Priyanka's complaint, an FIR was registered against Darshan and his three accomplices for misbehaving with a woman and some other sections. All four have been arrested after registering.

Also read: Stand up comedian Harsh Gujral faces flak for being 'rude' to woman in audience

Also read: Bengaluru bride takes metro to her wedding venue to dodge traffic | Viral Video

Read More Trending News