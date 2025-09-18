Baba Ramdev hails PM Modi's 'strong' leadership, calls him a 'brave and humble' leader | Exclusive Speaking exclusively to India TV, Ramdev said the 'Swadeshi movement' started by PM Modi has put Trump on the back foot. He also expressed hopes that India, Russia and China will create a new world order.

New Delhi:

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership that forced US President Donald Trump to make a 'U-turn' amid the ongoing tensions between India and the United States over tariffs.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Ramdev said the 'Swadeshi movement' started by PM Modi has put Trump on the back foot. "We need to boycott American firms and start focusing on the Swadeshi movement," he said.

In his remarks, the Yoga guru also expressed hopes that India, Russia and China will create a new world order.

PM Modi a humble person, says Ramdev

While speaking to India TV, Ramdev lauded PM Modi and said the Indian premier has qualities such as 'bravery' and 'humility', which are very necessary in the present circumstances in the world. PM Modi, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, lives a 'very simple life', Ramdev said.

He also spoke about the controversy on alleged abuses that were hurled at PM Modi's mother during an event in poll-bound Bihar's Darbhanga, and said that insulting a woman is not something that is in India's culture.

"Abusing PM Modi's mother is like insulting the 70 crore women of India. You are abusing a mother... It is not about PM Modi's mother... What do you want to say? Those who don't have these values, how can we allow them to rule the country? This was extremely wrong. Abusing PM Modi's mother or his personal life is not good," Ramdev told India TV.

PM Modi wants to uplift Muslims, says Ramdev

In his remarks, the Yoga guru said PM Modi is taking everyone forward, including the Muslims. When asked about the recent protests in Nepal, Ramdev said India will never see such a rebellion, as the people of the country will never support or stand with anti-India forces.

"People of India will never support anarchy," Ramdev noted.