New India is fearless against nuclear threats, striking terror at enemy's doorstep: PM Modi in Dhar | Video PM Modi in Dhar: PM Modi highlighted that the journey towards a developed India is built on four foundational pillars: women, youth, the poor, and farmers. Schemes related to these pillars have been dedicated to the nation to foster inclusive growth.

Dhar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, with reverence to the divine. He paid respects to Goddess Narmada and Goddess Vagdevi, the deity of wisdom and knowledge, and offered salutations to Lord Vishwakarma on his birth anniversary. He also extended greetings to the millions of skilled workers contributing to nation-building.

Addressing a public rally, PM Modi said, "Just yesterday, the nation and the world witnessed a Pakistani terrorist tearfully recounting his ordeal. This is the new India, a country that does not fear any nuclear threats. It is an India that takes the fight to the enemy's doorstep (Abhi kal hi desh aur duniya ne dekha hai fir ek Pakistani aatanki ne ro ro kar apna haal bataya hai. Ye naya Bharat hai. Ye kisi ki parmanu dhamki se darta nahi hai. Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai."

India fears no one's nuclear threats

PM added, "The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Mother India. Pakistani terrorists removed the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. We did Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye. This is a new India. It fears no one's nuclear threats..."

Garv se kaho, ye swadesi hai

Celebrating national valour

PM Modi said, "From September 22 (Monday), the first day of Navratri, new GST reforms will be implemented. We have to take advantage of them by buying Indian products. Every shop should have a board that says, 'Garv se kaho, ye swadesi hai'. State governments should run a campaign for this."

Modi lauded the bravery and inspiration drawn from historical figures and events, highlighting the valour of the people of Bhoj and the unwavering spirit of the nation to protect Mother India. He referenced the recent military successes against cross-border terrorism, noting how the Indian Army dismantled terror camps and brought Pakistan to its knees. Modi proclaimed, “This is the new India that does not fear nuclear threats and fights terrorists on their own soil.”

Honouring Hyderabad Liberation

On the historic occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day, Modi reflected on the iron will of Sardar Patel, whose leadership led the nation’s forces to liberate Hyderabad from years of oppression. Modi emphasised the significance of this event in strengthening India’s unity and pledged that such sacrifices and valour continue to inspire every citizen to dedicate themselves to the country.

Launching women-centric initiatives

The Prime Minister also inaugurated new women-focused schemes aimed at enhancing health and well-being at the grassroots level. He also launched PM MITRA Park, a step towards empowering women and supporting community development. Modi’s speech underscored a vision of progress rooted in cultural pride, security, and social welfare.