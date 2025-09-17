Swami Ramdev unveils major initiatives in education and healthcare to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday Swami Ramdev reiterated that the dream of a Viksit Bharat belongs not only to the Prime Minister but to 140 crore Indians, urging citizens to embrace swadeshi and self-reliance as national duties.

New Delhi:

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Wednesday announced a series of national-level initiatives under the banner of Patanjali Yogpeeth to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Ramdev hailed Prime Minister Modi as a visionary leader embodying the values of swadeshi, self-reliance, nationalism and Sanatan dharma. He extended wishes for the Prime Minister’s long life and praised his leadership, highlighting his role in shaping India’s destiny. Besides, Ramdev announces a plethora of initiatives in several fields, including education and healthcare.

(Image Source : PATANJALI )Ramdev addressing press conference in Delhi.

Scholarship awards for students

Patanjali will introduce the Pratibha Puraskar to honour meritorious students across CBSE, BSB (Bharatiya Shiksha Board) and state boards. Under this, students securing the top three positions will receive cash awards ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000.

Free health and wellness camps

As part of a nationwide drive, Patanjali will organise free medical check-ups, yoga and health camps in over 750 locations. Special treatment camps for chronic liver ailments such as liver disease, fatty liver and liver cirrhosis will also be conducted, offering free Ayurvedic medicines and therapies. Swami Ramdev highlighted that while modern medicine struggles with cures for such conditions, Patanjali's Ayurveda and yoga-based treatments have already benefited thousands.

Swadeshi movement for 'Viksit Bharat'

Patanjali announced its commitment to take Prime Minister Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and Swadeshi campaigns to every village and household. The initiative aims to strengthen India's economy by reducing foreign dependence and positioning India as a global economic power.

Reforms in education

Through the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, Patanjali plans to integrate India's traditional knowledge system with modern education. In the first phase, over 4 lakh students from 3,000 schools will be connected with this swadeshi model. The initiative seeks to move away from colonial-era mindsets and create leaders with strong character, values and the ability to guide the world spiritually as well as economically.

