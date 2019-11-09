Ayodhya Verdict: It's time to come together & co-exist peacefully, says PM Modi in his address to nation

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Ayodhya Verdict on Saturday

Terming the Ayodhya Verdict 'historic' and a herald of a 'new beginning', PM Narendra Modi told Indians that it was a time to come together and co-exit peacefully. The Prime Minister addressed the nation about Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. In an address that lasted about 15 minutes, PM Modi sought to heal the social divide caused by the contentious Ayodhya dispute. His speech was focussed on coming together and starting anew to strive for a new India.

The Supreme Court on Saturday allotted the disputed land for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

PM Modi began his speech by saying that the entire nation had accepted the verdict wholeheartedly. His words were not far from truth as Sunni Waqf Board, one of the litigants has made it clear that it will not seek review of today's verdict. Eminent Muslim personalities like Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid have said that Ayodhya dispute should not be stretched further.

PM Narendra Modi invited everyone to walk together on the path of peace.

"Aaiye, ek nai shuruvaat karte hain," (Come, let's start anew) were his words.

He said that since verdict on Ayodhya dispute had been proclaimed, it was time for everyone to come together and attain peaceful co-existence. PM Modi said that it was the right time to let go of any hate that anyone may have in his or her heart and work together to create a new India.

