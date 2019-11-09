I feel deeply blessed, says LK Advani after Ayodhya verdict

Image Source : PTI Today’s judgement is the culmination of a long and contentious process, says LK Advani on Ayodhya verdict

Veteran politician and senior BJP leader LK Advani joyously welcomed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict on Saturday, allotted the disputed land at Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple. A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute.

Here's the full text of LK Advani's statement on the verdict:

I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter.

I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhhomi in Ayodhya.



This is a moment of fulfilment for me because God Almighty had given me an opportunity to make my own humble contribution to the mass movement, the biggest since India’s Freedom Movement, aimed at the outcome which the Supreme Court’s verdict today has made possible.



I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected.



I also welcome the apex court’s decision that five acres of land be given at a prominent place for the building of a mosque in Ayodhya.



Today’s judgement is the culmination of a long and contentious process that played itself out in various forums – both judicial and non-judicial – in the past many decades. Now that the prolonged Mandir-Masjid dispute in Ayodhya has come to an end, the time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace. Towards this end, I appeal to all sections of our diverse society to work together to strengthen India’s national unity and integrity.



In the course of the Ramjanmabhoomi Movement, I had often stated that the true purpose of constructing a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is to construct a magnificent Rashtra Mandir – building India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none. Let us rededicate ourselves to that noble mission today.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Central Government to formulate scheme within 3-4 months for setting up of trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple.

