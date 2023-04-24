'Excited to welcome world's number one leader,' says Australian MP Wood on PM Modi's visit next month

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during latter's recent India visit in Gujarat.

Quad leadership summit: Australia is very excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world's number one leader, said Australian Member of Parliament (MP) Jason Wood, ahead of the Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to the country next month.

"Prime Minister Modi, you've got the biggest democracy in the world. We are very proud to say you'll be coming to Australia and you're doing an incredible job. And can I just say, the Australian Indian community is so excited about your visit. I'm excited about it. The wider Australian community is excited about it. To have the world's number one leader coming to Australia. We very much look forward to your visit and it's going to be truly a great honour for me if I get the chance to meet Mr Modi," said Australian MP Jason Wood.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia to participate in the Quad Leadership Summit scheduled to take place in May.

The announcement of PM Modi's visit to Australia was made during Australian PM Anthony Albanese's recent visit to India.

"India and Australia are both members of the Quad. I thank PM Albanese for inviting me to Australia for the Quad Leaders' Summit in May. I have invited him to India for the G20 summit in September," PM Modi had said.

