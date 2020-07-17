Assam flood kills 5 more; 36 lakh affected

Image Source : PTI More than 39.8 lakh people in 27 of the 33 districts in the state were affected by the deluge on Thursday

Five more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam and around 36 lakh people across 28 districts are now affected, an official bulletin said on Friday. One person each died in Dhubri, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Kamrup districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin.

More than 39.8 lakh people in 27 of the 33 districts in the state were affected by the deluge on Thursday, it said.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 102. While 76 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the bulletin said.

